Man Bound, Resident Attacked by 3 Masked Intruders in Chino Hills Home Invasion: Police

Three people have been arrested for allegedly holding two people at gunpoint, and physically attacking one of them, inside a Chino Hills apartment, police said Tuesday.

The home invasion robbery was reported Monday about 6 p.m. at an apartment located at 15920 Pomona Rincon Road. A 20-year-old-man who lives at the residence, and a 39-year-old man who was installing television service, were both held at gunpoint by three, masked suspects, the Chino Hills Police Department said in a news release.

Police said the suspects bound both victims. The resident was struck and attacked multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, but his condition was unknown. The TV service employee did not suffer any physical injuries, police said.

The suspects, identified as Deon Bryant, 30, Davied Rivers, 30, and Elise Powell, 28, fled the apartment after the attack with stolen property, but were located nearby a short time later and taken into custody.

Bryant, Powell and Rivers were booked for residential robbery, mayhem and torture into the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000.