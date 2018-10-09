Mother of 51-Year-Old Intellectually Disabled Man Left in Hot Car in West Covina Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The mother of a 51-year-old intellectually disabled man, who died in August after being left in a hot car in West Covina, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the organizations who were responsible for his safety and transportation.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed Friday on behalf of Irene Melendez, mother of Timothy John Cortinas, against Easter Seals Inc., San Gabriel/Pomona Valleys Developmental Services, Holy Family Children’s Care, Inc. and Emanuel Arellano. The lawsuit alleges the named parties were negligent in keeping Cortinas safe on the day he died, attorneys said in a news release Tuesday.

“We don’t know why Timothy was never returned home that day nor how long he was trapped in the car struggling for his life,” Neama Rahmani, of West Coast Trial Lawyers, said in the statement. “We do know, however, that organizations and individuals Irene entrusted with the life of her son neglected their duty to care for him, had no knowledge of his whereabouts for a significant period of time, and allowed his exposure to the extremely unsafe environment that led to his death.”

Instead of taking Cortinas to a housing facility in Walnut where he lived, the complaint states Arellano drove to his home in the 300 block of South Frankurt Avenue in West Covina and left Cortinas inside the car for several hours. The temperature outside on that day in August reached close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, Cortinas suffered from severe intellectual disability disorder, infantile autism, seizure disorder was “borderline non-verbal and had the mental capacity of a child.”

A neighbor who saw Cortinas in the car alerted police, while Arellano never went back to the car to check on Cortinas, according to the complaint. Around 8:04 p.m. responding paramedics tried to revive Cortinas, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

