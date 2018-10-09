Natural Healing Power of CBD to Treat Pain, Inflammation, Stress and More

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The co-founders of Sagely Naturals Kerrigan Behrens and Kaley Nichol joined us live to talk about their line that infuses hemp-derived CBD into products like lotion, capsules, and sprays, making them effective and natural alternatives to current pain relief and anti-anxiety medications. Sagely sources their CBD from organic and non GMO hemp. Kerrigan and Kaley started the business in 2015 and their products are now sold in stores across the country including GNC, Erewhon, and Lassens.

For more information on to purchase their products, you can also go to their website.