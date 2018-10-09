Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Homicide detectives responded to the scene where a man was shot dead on the west side of Long Beach on Tuesday.

Officials were called about shots fired in the 1500 block of West Summit Street around 3:05 p.m., said Arantxa Chavarria, a public information officer with the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound to his torso, Chavarria said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics responded.

A team of police investigators remained on scene Tuesday evening.

It appeared the fatal confrontation had occurred in the street, where several yellow evidence markers were propped up.

Authorities have yet to release information on what led up to the gunfire or any possible suspects.

The investigation was in its early stages, and no further details were available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.