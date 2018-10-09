Porto’s Bakery Begins Shipping Bake-at-Home Pastries, Meat Pies Nationwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to skip the customary long line at Porto's Bakery but still enjoy an array of its delicious baked games? Starting Tuesday, you'll be able to do just that.

That's because the popular Southern California bakery has just launched a new bake-at-home service, where they will ship a variety of their tasty -- albeit frozen -- treats that you'll be able to bake in the comfort of your own home.

The assortment includes a number of the restaurant's best-sellers, including guava and cheese pastries, cheese rolls and meat pies, according to the company's website.

Most of the offerings include 12 pieces per order, and the minimum shipping requirement is two orders. The cost per order is $16.99.

It takes about two days to ship the items, which will be stored on dry ice. Baking directions are, of course, included.

But the best part is that Porto's is offering nationwide shipping, so you can always have your fix -- even when you're nowhere near one of the chain's four current storefronts in Glendale, Burbank, Downey and Buena Park.

A fifth location is also expected to open soon in West Covina.