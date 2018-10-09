Tanker Truck Overturns, Prompting Closure of Westbound 210 Freeway in Sylmar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tanker truck overturned on the 210 Freeway in Sylmar late Monday night, prompting a closure of the westbound lanes that extended into Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved the big rig and multiple other vehicles, occurred about 11:40 p.m. near Yarnell Street.

It was unclear how many people, if any, where injured in the crash.

The tanker was carrying some type of fluid, possibly tar, that spilled onto the freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Polizzi said.

The westbound lanes were expected to remain closed until at least 5 a.m., Polizzi said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.