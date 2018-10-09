Tasty Cures for Whatever’s Ailing You With Author Joy Bauer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York Times Best Selling Author and nutrition and health expert Joy Bauer joined us live with tips from her new book “Joy’s Simple Food Remedies – Taste Cures for Whatever’s Ailing You” In the book, Joy tackles 20 of the most common everyday ailments. For each ailment, she explores the science, explains the cause and offers 5 healing foods and easy to make recipes. You can purchase the book on Amazon. For more recipes and info on the book, you can also go to Joy’s website or follow her on social media.

For a few of the recipes mentioned in the segment, click on the links below.

- Savory Chicken Meatballs with Roasted Grapes

- Ginger Turmeric Cherry Tea

- Feel-Good Pops