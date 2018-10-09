The News Director’s Office: Nathan Masters, Lost LA

Nathan Masters is the host, producer, and managing editor of Lost LA for KCET-TV and the USC Libraries. Nathan joins Jason and Bobby in The News Director’s Office to share how the series came to be. He offers insight on what to expect from the show’s third season, and shares fascinating tidbits from his research into the forgotten history of Los Angeles.

“Tip the world over on its side and everything loose will land in Los Angeles. ” – Frank Lloyd Wright



