Tunnel Outfitted With Rail System, Electricity Uncovered at U.S.-Mexico Border: CBP

Mexican officials discovered a sophisticated cross-border tunnel that began in a home in the town of Jacume less than a football field away from the U.S. border.

A team made up of members of the U.S. Border Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration determined that the tunnel did not yet have an exit into the U.S., though it did cross the border.

Officials mapped the tunnel and found that it reached 336 feet into California in the Jacumba area, according to a news release from the Customs and Border Protection.

Based on the tunnel’s size and technology used, Border Patrol Agent Tekae Michael said it was likely intended to transport drugs into the U.S.

