Woman Wounded in Shooting on Hollywood Street; Gunman Sought

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a woman as she was standing on a street in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred about 2 a.m. outside of Café Etc in the 1600 block of North Cahuenga Avenue when a man wearing all black clothing opened fire, police at the scene confirmed to KTLA.

The gunman was described as a male Hispanic, standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing more than 200 pounds.

Witnesses heard about seven shots, at least two of which struck victim in the leg, police said.

The victim ran into the nearby St. Felix bar before eventually being taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said the victim was combative and did not cooperate with authorities at the scene.

The shooting was likely captured on surveillance video, which was obtained by authorities.

The victim and the gunman, who investigators believe know each other, appeared to have been in some sort of dispute prior to the shooting.