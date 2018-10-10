× 2 Men, Teen Arrested After Armed Robberies at Riverside Starbucks and Denny’s

Two men and a teen were arrested Tuesday after armed robberies at a Starbucks and Denny’s in Riverside.

The first incident occurred about 12:20 a.m. at the coffee shop along the 1200 block of Blaine Street.

The suspects robbed an employee at gunpoint and one of them struck the victim with a gun, causing injuries to his face and head, Riverside Police Department officials said in a news release.

As responding officers were investigating, another robbery was reported at a nearby Denny’s restaurant along the 1200 block of University Avenue.

Police said the same suspects ordered customers to lie on the ground as they robbed them while holding guns.

The suspects also allegedly forced the restaurant manager to open a safe before they left the area with the stolen goods.

Investigators used the “find my iPhone” feature on one of the stolen cellphones to track the suspects to a Motel 6 across the street from the Denny’s.

Surveillance video showed the suspects and their vehicle at the motel, and the men were eventually arrested there, police said.

Property stolen during the robberies, as well as a gun believed to have been used were found.

David Martinez and Jose Landeros, both 21, of Bakersfield, were booked on suspicion of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and booked on the same charges and an outstanding warrant out of Kern County.

Authorities believe the suspects have been involved in other crimes and anyone with information about them can call Detective Karla Corbett at 951-353-7134.