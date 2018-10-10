3 Women Accuse Pasadena Gynecologist of Sexual Misconduct, Sue Huntington Hospital

Three women filed a federal lawsuit against Huntington Memorial Hospital and one of its longest serving obstetricians Wednesday, alleging that the physician subjected them to unwanted sexual remarks during exams in the 1990s.

The suit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles comes a week after The Times reported that Dr. Patrick Sutton had been accused of sexual misconduct by five other patients. Sutton, 64, settled four of those accusations without admitting any sexual wrongdoing, and has said through a lawyer that he plans to contest the fifth pending complaint.

In the wake of the newspaper’s report, Huntington administrators announced that Sutton would be removed from hospital leadership and have a chaperone when treating women in the maternity ward. The Pasadena hospital also said he would no longer be on its list of doctors on call to deliver babies.

Sutton’s attorney did not immediately respond Wednesday to the lawsuit’s allegations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.