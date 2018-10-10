Arrest Made in Connection With String of Burglaries Near Malibu Creek State Park: Official

A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with several burglaries across the last two years in Calabasas and nearby unincorporated areas of the Santa Monica Mountains — a crime series residents suspect could be connected to shootings reported in the area.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokesperson Nicole Nishida confirmed the arrest was made around 3:20 p.m. but could not immediately provide further details. The department had a press conference set for 7 p.m. at which it planned to release more information.

Authorities said Tuesday it was still too early in their investigation into the separate crime series to say whether they are connected, but the community has been on edge since an Irvine father was fatally shot while camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park on June 22.

The popular wilderness area has remained closed since as the Sheriff’s Department investigates Tristan Beaudette’s death, but officials have yet to name any suspects or announce any arrests in the shocking killing.

It’s unclear whether the suspect arrested Wednesday will also be questioned in that case.

The burglary suspect is accused in a string of eight incidents that began in October 2016.

The most recent occurred Tuesday at the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center, at 27040 Malibu Hills Road. The intruder used a rock to break in and left with only food items, officials said.

That was the second time the community center was targeted this year, and Tuesday’s was the fourth similar incident in about two weeks, authorities said.

Brian Boudreau, who owns Malibu Valley Farms, said surveillance footage showed the burglar was armed with a rifle when he targeted the company’s offices in the 26800 block of Mulholland Highway on Sept. 30. In that incident, Boudreau said nothing was taken beside his employees’ food.

The Sheriff’s Department has dedicated a large amount of resources to the recent incidents, initiating a tactical response when responding to the Malibu Valley Farms burglary and when a suspicious person was reported in Malibu Creek State Park last weekend.

And residents say they’ve noticed an increased law enforcement presence in local neighborhoods in recent weeks, with the looming question of whether the same suspect could be behind at least seven other shootings in and around the recreation area over the past two years.

But detectives have not determined a motive behind the shooting and say there’s currently there’s no evidence to suggest all the incidents are connected.

The shootings detectives are investigating took place on Nov. 3 and 9, 2016; Jan. 7, June 6, July 22 and July 30, 2017; and most recently on June 18.

Beaudette is the only to die thus far, but another man was wounded in the arm, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

34.097955 -118.731414