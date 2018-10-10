Cake Decorating and Baking Tips With Cakes By Courtney Blogger and Baker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Blogger and Baker Courtney Rich of “Cake by Courtney” joined us live with her insider tips on how to bake the best tasting and best looking cakes from scratch. Courtney ditched box mixes in pursuit of melt-in-your-mouth, to-die-for flavor combinations, fillings and textures. She believes cake must be decadent, life-changing and worthy of celebration! And she believes anyone should be able to bake that kind of cake. For more info on Courtney, you can here or follow her on social media.