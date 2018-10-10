Judge Orders 3rd Psychiatric Evaluation for Man Accused of Arson in Holy Fire

An Orange County superior court judge Wednesday ordered a third psychiatric evaluation for the man accused of setting the nearly 23,000-acre Holy fire that tore through Orange and Riverside counties.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, has been charged with multiple counts of arson in connection with the fire. Psychiatric evaluations were first ordered for Clark after a judge questioned his mental competency in August, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.

Wednesday afternoon, the judge ordered a third doctor to evaluate Clark due to a conflict in opinion between the previous two doctors. Another mental-health competency hearing has been set for Nov. 28, officials said.

Clark gave a rambling interview to a television reporter over the summer, claiming to know nothing about how the fire started.

