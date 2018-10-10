Man Killed by Deputies in Thousand Oaks Came at Them With a Knife, Official Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 26-year-old man who was advancing on deputies with a knife was fatally shot in Thousand Oaks early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident began with a solo-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Hillcrest Drive and Duesenberg Drive about 1:15 a.m., Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Buschow said.

Arriving deputies made contact with the driver, whose vehicle came to a stop just off the roadway, and noticed he was holding a knife, Buschow said.

They called for additional deputies and then tried to get the man to give up the knife once they arrived.

The driver, identified only as a 26-year-old Thousand Oaks man, refused to drop the weapon and began to move toward deputies, Buschow said.

They opened fire, striking the man multiple times with less-than lethal beanbag rounds, however, the man did not respond.

When the man advanced again on the deputies he was fatally shot, Buschow said.

The man never said anything to the deputies during the ordeal, Buschow said.

An investigation into the shooting was expected to go on for several hours.