Officials ID Man Stabbed to Death Outside East Hollywood Apartment Complex

A man who was stabbed to death near Koreatown last week has been identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Nicholas Longanbach, 47, was found dead about 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3 in the 300 block of North Heliotrope Drive. According to coroner’s records, he had been fatally stabbed in the neck.

Longanbach had been arrested Sept. 27 and released the next day on $5,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

In a Facebook post, a man identified as Longanbach’s brother asked for the public’s help in the homicide investigation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.076324 -118.295825