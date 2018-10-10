× Police Seek Man Suspected of Exposing Himself to Teen as She Walked Home From School in Costa Mesa

Police are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a teenage girl as she was walking home from school in Costa Mesa earlier this month.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the 900 block of Presidio Drive, the Costa Mesa Police Department stated in a news release.

A newer model black convertible pulled up and parked next to the victim as she was walking home from school, the Police Department stated.

A man inside the vehicle began speaking to the girl as he exposed his penis to her. The victim ran away to find help and the man drove away in the vehicle.

Police have released a surveillance image of the vehicle and are asking the public for help in identifying the man.

The driver was described as a man with short, dark hair. He is believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age and is wanted on suspicion of lewd conduct and child annoyance.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Police Department at 714-754-5051.