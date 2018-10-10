A large group of local workers protested against Mayor Garcetti in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. They want him to stop campaigning and put his efforts into solving major issues affecting the city. Christina Pascucci reports from downtown L.A. on Oct. 10, 2018.
Protesters Call on Mayor Garcetti to Stop Campaigning, Fix Major Issues in L.A.
