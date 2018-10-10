× Ronald Reagan to Return in Hologram Form at Presidential Library in Simi Valley

Ronald Reagan is returning, in hologram form.

A hologram of the nation’s 40th president is set to be revealed Wednesday at his namesake library in Southern California.

The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage.

Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch.