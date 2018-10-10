BREAKING: New York Police Arrest Operator of Limo Company After Crash That Killed 20

Ronald Reagan to Return in Hologram Form at Presidential Library in Simi Valley

Posted 10:02 AM, October 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:03AM, October 10, 2018
Former President Ronald Reagan is seen in a file photo from 1982. (Credit: Michael Evans/The White House/Getty Images)

Ronald Reagan is returning, in hologram form.

A hologram of the nation’s 40th president is set to be revealed Wednesday at his namesake library in Southern California.

The Reagan Library says it worked with the same Hollywood special effects wizards who helped bring singers Michael Jackson, Maria Callas and Roy Orbison back to life on stage.

Officials say the goal is to allow visitors to see Reagan back in the Oval Office, campaigning or at his beloved ranch.