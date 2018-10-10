× Santa Ana Teacher’s Aide Arrested Again After Another Victim Comes Forward in Child Sex Abuse Case

A man released on bail after being detained on allegations of sexually assaulting children while employed as an after-school instructor in Santa Ana has been rearrested after another victim came forward, authorities said Wednesday.

Santa Ana police said they first arrested Eddy Bustamante Infante at his home on Oct. 5 after three female individuals—including a 12-year-old— reported being sexually abused by the suspect. He was booked on $1,000,000 bail, the agency said.

The 12-year-old victim said Infante assaulted her during an after-school program two years ago but did not immediately report the incident.

Infante, 23, has been working as a teacher’s aide at the Greenville Elementary School in Santa Ana since 2015, according to Santa Ana police.

Authorities identified two additional victims after launching an investigation, the agency said.

Infante posted bail and was released the day after he was arrested, Orange County Sheriff’s Department records show.

On Oct. 9, detectives said they learned about another 9-year-old girl who was also sexually assaulted by the man during the after-school program. Authorities arrested Infante the next day.

He was booked at the Orange County Jail on $5,000,000 bail.

Santa Ana police said they were working with the Santa Ana Unified School District to identify any additional victims.

Individuals with information can contact Detective Jessica Guidry at 714-245-8530, jguidry@santa-ana.org or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.