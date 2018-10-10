Students Say USC Failed to Take Action Against Former University Gynecologist Accused of Sexual Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Federal investigators spoke with students and staff at USC Wednesday about how the university handled sexual misconduct allegations against former USC gynecologist George Tyndall.

Tyndall is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of students over several decades. He was let go by the university is now the subject of numerous lawsuits. The District Attorney's Office is still determining whether or not to file criminal charges.

Wednesday's meeting was led by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR), which is doing its own investigation into how the university responded to the claims of sexual misconduct from Tyndall's female patients.

The law requires universities to take prompt action to address such allegations.

Women who say they were abused by Tyndall were among those speaking at Wednesday's meeting, including one former student who described her traumatic experience with Tyndall thirty years ago.

"I was molested and sexually harassed by Tyndall in the early 1990s," she said. "Generations of Trojan women after me suffered the same fate because the university did nothing and failed to protect them from a serial predator."

Many at the meeting blamed the USC administrators for turning a blind eye, and they said it is time for the university to own up to its past.

In an emailed statement, the university said it "embraces and supports OCR’s goal to maintain a campus free from harassment and discrimination."