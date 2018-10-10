Supreme Court Expert David A. Kaplan Talks Justice Kavanaugh and Future of Supreme Court
-
People Rally Against Brett Kavanaugh Becoming Supreme Court Justice in Downtown L.A. Protests
-
Narrowly Confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh to Hear First Arguments on Supreme Court
-
Opposition to Kavanaugh Confirmation Continues Ahead of Final Vote
-
Brett Kavanaugh Sworn in to U.S. Supreme Court as Protesters Chant
-
Anti-Kavanaugh Protester Dragged From Senate Gallery During Vote; 14 Demonstrators Arrested
-
-
First Lady Calls Brett Kavanaugh ‘Highly Qualified’
-
Senate Pushes Kavanaugh Past Procedural Hurdle, Final Weekend Vote Likely
-
American Bar Association Calls for Delay in Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote Pending FBI Investigation
-
Trump Lashes Out at Capitol Hill Protesters, Labels Them ‘Rude Elevator Screamers’
-
Senators: If Brett Kavanaugh Lied, He Will Not Be Confirmed
-
-
UC Davis Investigating Anti-Semitic Posters Found on Campus
-
More Than 50 People Arrested on Capitol Hill After Protests Against Kavanaugh Outside GOP Lawmakers’ Offices
-
Comedian Amy Schumer, Model-Actress Emily Ratajkowski Among 300 Arrested in Kavanaugh Protests