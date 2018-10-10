Tropical Storm Sergio to Cause Dangerous Surf and Rip Currents in SoCal, Coast Guard Says

Tropical Storm Sergio was expected to cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions in Southern California Thursday through Saturday morning, the Coast Guard said.

The storm could make an impact throughout the Los Angeles and San Diego regions.

Long Beach might experience five to eight foot surf, and possibly 10-foot surf Thursday night into Friday morning, according to authorities.

San Diego surf was expected to reach three to six foot surf Wednesday, with the potential of 10-foot surf Thursday afternoon.

Sergio is going to send us some pretty gnarly surf today through Friday. Check out the details. pic.twitter.com/E5ztVl6jSI — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 10, 2018

Mariners should take the warnings seriously, San Diego Deputy Commander Capt. Donald Montoro.

“Maritime weather can be unpredictable and the storm increases risks to boaters. Please do not place yourself, your family or friends in a dangerous and avoidable situation,” Montoro said.

The Coast Guard encouraged mariners and beachgoers to take the following precautions:

• Monitor the weather and heed all marine warnings

• Double-check mooring lines when securing boats and take precautions for items stored loosely aboard

• Secure all paddle craft so they do not end up in the water and cause a false distress

• Recreational boaters, personal watercraft and paddle craft users are advised to stay off the water due to extremely hazardous sea conditions

• Swimmers, surfers and wind surfers are strongly urged to stay out of the water during this period of heavy weather due to increased risk of drowning from rip currents and sneaker waves

• If mariners must get underway, they should create a float plan and send it to friends and families before getting underway, which consists of a description of the vessel, the number of people aboard, the destination and the expected return time

• Always wear a proper life jacket when on the water and use VHF-FM channel 16 to notify rescuers in the event of an emergency

For more information abut the storm visit National Weather Service or National Hurricane Center websites.