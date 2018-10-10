Trump Admin’s Move to Restrict Immigrants’ Access to Health Care Denounced by Patient Advocates

Health officials, physician groups, hospitals and patient advocates across the country are strongly condemning the Trump administration’s proposal to restrict immigrants’ access to green cards if they use the healthcare safety net, warning of risks to public health and government finances.

“This is not only bad for the health and well-being of the people most directly affected, it is bad for all of us,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, head of the American Public Health Assn., one of scores of healthcare groups to criticize the administration’s proposal.

“We hope that this heartless, punitive public policy will be reversed,” Benjamin said.

Among the major groups calling on the Trump administration to withdraw the so-called public charge proposal are the American Medical Assn., the March of Dimes and the American Hospital Assn.

