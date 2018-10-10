Winning $440K Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold in Palmdale; Friday’s Draw Increases to $548M

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Palmdale on Tuesday matched five of the six winning numbers that are worth more than $440,000.

The mystery winner matched the numbers 20, 22, 39 and 60, missing the Mega number 18, California Lottery officials said.

This is the second time in a row where a Mega Millions California player missed the winning jackpot by one number.

Because nobody in the country matched all six winning numbers last night, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s draw was pushed up to the ninth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot is now at an estimated $548 million.