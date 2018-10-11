A Big Act of Kindness for a Local 12-Year-Old With Brain Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sarah Donegan from Santa Clarita was surprised by her community who threw the twelve year old a birthday bash. Sarah has been struggling with brain cancer and was overwhelmed with joy. She says she plans to help other kids who have cancer. KTLA reporter Christina Pasccucci joined anchors Glen Walker, Lu Parker and Kaj Goldberg on the KTLA News at 1p to share Sarah's story. Check out this FaceBook page to find out more.