× At Close of ‘Suge’ Knight Trial, Terry Carter’s Family Focuses on the Man Who Died, Not the Man Who Killed Him

Nearly three million people have watched Terry Carter die.

The 55-year-old Compton native’s final moments have been viewed over and over again on YouTube, courtesy of the gossip website TMZ, which published gruesome surveillance footage of the car crash that claimed Carter’s life back in 2015.

But most people who have glimpsed the brutal clip weren’t drawn in because of the man who died. They were likely more interested in the man who killed him — Marion “Suge” Knight.

The hip-hop icon’s arrest on murder charges sparked a lengthy legal saga that turned routine court dates into carnival-like proceedings, drawing myriad cameras and relentless headlines. In the maelstrom of media attention, Nekaya Carter said, it sometimes felt like she never had a chance to be alone with the loss of her father.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.