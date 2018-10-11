‘Basketball: A Love Story’ Co-Author on His Book and the Sport

The book “Basketball: A Love Story,” by Jackie McMullan, Rafe Batholomew and Dan Klores hit the shelves last month. It’s an oral history of the game collected through 170 interviews with players, coaches and executives. It shares source material, as well as a title, with a 20-hour ESPN documentary airing in five weekly segments through Nov. 13. Bartholomew, who has also authored two other books and serves as features editor at Eater.com, appears on KTLA’s 5 Live on Oct. 11, 2018.

More information on “Basketball: A Love Story” is available here. More information on the ESPN documentary is available here.