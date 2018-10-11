Closing Weekend at the 66th Annual California RV Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pomona for the closing weekend of the 66th California RV Show where the public can explore more than 1,300 RVs in every class from all major manufacturers and at the most competitive prices around. Talk shop with dealers so you can find the space, layout, style and everything you’re looking for. Enjoy fun attractions and great food in a family-friendly festival atmosphere. And drive off with a new RV—or dreaming of one!

Now through Sunday, October 14th, 2018

66th Annual California RV Show

1101 W. McKinley Avenue

Pomona, CA 91768

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com