Detectives Investigate Discovery of Possible Human Remains Near Littlerock

Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of “remains” along a secluded road near Littlerock, though it’s yet to be determined whether they are those of a human, officials said.

The find was first reported shortly before 4 p.m. along the 30900 block of 106th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

“At this time, it has not been determined if the remains are human or animal,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.