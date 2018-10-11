DMV Cites Nearly 500 Caught Misusing Disabled Parking Placards, 90% of Them at L.A. County Fair

Investigators caught and fined 491 motorists across California last month for improperly using disabled parking placards as the state continues to crack down on the practice.

The majority of offenders — 443 of them — were found across five enforcement operations at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, the Department of Motor Vehicles said in a news release.

Elsewhere in Southern California, officials cited 12 offenders in Fontana, 10 in Oxnard and four each in Chula Vista and Oceanside.

Those caught abusing disabled parking have their placard confiscated and face fines ranging from $250 to $1,000.

Overall, the offenders made up about 14 percent of the 3,391 drivers contacted by the DMV last month.

The agency has identified 640 offenders across the state since July, and in the year before that it cited a total of 2,485 motorists.

Investigators conducted 14 enforcement operations in September, and officials said they plan to continue holding as many as two dozen each month.

“We ask you to save the space for those individuals who legitimately need a disabled person parking placard that is issued specifically for their use,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said in a statement.

The DMV has been getting tougher on placard abuse since Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law last year aimed at preventing it.

Those who suspect someone is misusing a disabled person placard can report it using the DMV’s online complaint form or contact their local investigation office.