DUI Driver Who Killed Motorcyclist in Torrance Wrong-Way Crash Is Sentenced to 4 Years, 4 Months in Prison

A 22-year-old convicted of killing a motorcyclist when he drove down the wrong side of the 405 Freeway in Torrance while drunk was sentenced to four years and four months in state prison on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

The deadly crash happened on Feb. 4 and Gabriel Anthony Fajardo pleaded guilty to DUI charges and a felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on June 22, prosecutors said.

The San Diego man was driving a pickup truck in the carpool lane — going northbound while on the southbound side of the freeway — when he crashed into Nicholas Phillip Mann, 57, according to prosecutors.

Manne, a Hawthorne resident, was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when Fajardo slammed into him in a Dodge truck, authorities have said.

First responders were called to the scene between the exits for Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards around 3 a.m., officials said. Mann died at the scene.

Fajardo suffered minor injuries and was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center before being arrested, officials said.

He had pleaded not guilty to charges in the case on March 8 before apparently changing his plea, according to City News Service. At the time, prosecutors said he could face up to 10 years in state prison.

