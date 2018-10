Firefighters are battled a structure fire in Granada Hills.

Crews responded to a report of a garage fire at a two-story home in the 17000 block of San Fernando Mission Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire involves a detached garage and multiple vehicles behind the home. A trailer parked near the garage could be seen with significant damage.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire within 24 minutes. There were no reported injuries, and the fire did not spread to the house.