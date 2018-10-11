Homeless Man Beloved by His Community Is Stabbed to Death in West Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man believed to be homeless and described as well-liked by his community in West Hollywood was stabbed to death early Thursday morning as the search for the assailant continues.

Hours after 48-year-old Daryl Hanson was dead in the 7500 block of Sunset Boulevard, candles were seen burning near the scene where he died just after 1 a.m.

Hanson was attacked in an alleyway behind Sierra Bonita Avenue and ran to the street to call for help, authorities said. Someone saw him collapse and called 911.

When paramedics arrived, they were unable to revive him, authorities said. He died at the scene.

But so far, authorities have not been able to track down a suspect, motive or the weapon used in the deadly crime. They are reviewing surveillance video in the search for leads.

And while the investigation into Hanson's killing continues, people who live in the area have described him as well-known and well-liked. He was often seen sweeping the street near where he lived, local residents told KTLA.

The investigation into his death triggered the closure of several blocks along Sunset on Thursday. Meanwhile, some residents in the area said they were shocked to learn of the killing.

"I feel safe here and I feel at home," said Malcom Pipkins. "And now I just realize anything can happen anywhere you're at."

Anyone with information or who was in the area of Sunset and Gardner Street around 1 a.m. on Thursday and may have witnessed something is asked to contact local police.