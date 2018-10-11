Identity Released of Woman Shot by Ventura County Deputy When She Allegedly Threatened Him With a Hammer

The identity of a woman shot and wounded after allegedly threatening a deputy with a hammer in Ventura County was released by authorities on Wednesday.

Corrina Reyes, 36, was shot and wounded by a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy in the unincorporated area of El Rio around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said she was wanted for an outstanding warrant accusing her of battery on a first responder.

Reyes was being arrested in connection with the warrant when she threatened the deputy with a hammer along Cortez Street, according to sheriff’s officials. Authorities have said she grabbed the hammer and ran before threatening him.

Details about how she and the deputy initially came across one another has not been released.

The deputy then shot and wounded Reyes in the hand, sheriff’s officials said. She was treated at a hospital and taken into custody upon her release from care.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy as Nikolai Castaneda, a six-year veteran of the agency. He was not injured during the encounter.

Reyes was later booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer, officials said.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for the warrant and will appear in court again on Monday for the new assault case.

She has been described by sheriff’s officials as a transient. Her bail was set at $500,000.

The use of force was being investigated by Ventura County detectives.

34.240719 -119.159416