L.A. City Councilman Mitchell Englander Announces He’ll Vacate Seat at End of Year

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander, who represents part of the northern San Fernando Valley, will vacate his seat on the council at the end of the year, he announced Thursday.

Englander, who was first elected to the council in 2011 and reelected in 2015, said he was joining the sports and entertainment firm Oak View Group as its new executive vice president of government affairs in January. He will remain in his council seat until the end of December, his office announced.

“Recently, I was presented with an amazing opportunity in the private sector to work with some of the most brilliant and well-respected leaders in their industry,” Englander said in a statement. “While I didn’t seek this out — sometimes tremendous opportunities find you.”

Englander is the only Republican on the council and serves as a reserve officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. He had been part way into his second term and wasn't up for re-election until 2020.

