Lancaster Man Charged With Attempting to Threaten Life of Sen. Feinstein

A Lancaster man is facing two felony counts after allegedly attempting to threaten the life of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, officials said.

Craig Steven Shaver, 47, is accused of sending the threat to the long-serving California senator via email on Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors were unable to provide detailed information on the content of the threat.

Inmate records show Shaver was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lancaster.

That same day, President Trump had targeted the senator at a campaign rally in Iowa.

His audience began chanting “Lock her up!” — a familiar refrain from his campaign against Hillary Clinton — after the president claimed Feinstein leaked a letter written by Christine Blasey Ford that eventually triggered the contentious Capitol Hill hearing with Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Did she leak that? 100 percent,” Trump said, adding: “I don’t want to get sued, so 99 percent.”

Both Feinstein and Blasey Ford’s lawyers have denied that her office was the source of the leak. The senator issued a statement calling Trump’s remarks “ridiculous and an embarrassment.”

On Thursday, Shaver was charged with one felony count each of attempted criminal threats and possession of a firearm, a revolver, by a felon.

Prosecutors also allege that Shaver was convicted of grand theft in 1991.

The defendant was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

He could face up a maximum possible sentence of more than three years in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

Shaver was being held on $50,000 bail.