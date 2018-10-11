LAPD Investigates Man Found Dead Inside RV in Valley Glen

Los Angeles police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside an RV in Valley Glen on Thursday, authorities said.

Police were called to the scene near Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Sherman Way at 7:30 p.m., Officer Drake Madison told KTLA. There, they discovered the man’s body inside the vehicle.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Madison did not provide a cause of death or other details. He also did not indicate whether police suspect foul play was involved.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.