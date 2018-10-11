Latin-Inspired Fashions With Susana Franco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Susana Franco joined anchor Lu Parker on the set of the KTLA morning news at 11a to showcase beautiful fashions with a Latin fliar as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Casa De Moda (Designer is Hispanic based out of LA)

Transitional pieces meant to be worn any time of year and for any occasion with simple layering and mixing and matching! CASA de MODA is about three core values, FAITH, EMPOWERMENT, and STYLE.

Marilyn Hatten (Designer inspired by her Spanish and Italian background)

When you wear these inspirational pieces, you’ll love how you look and feel. Marilyn Hatten - effortless beauty for the natural woman. These clothes are designed to make any woman feel confident in her own skin.

El Dorado

El Dorado Art discovers the finest ethnic clothing, jewelry, handbags, and art and brings them home for you. When it comes to your fashion and home decorating style, who wants the same thing everyone else has? One-of-a-kind artisan pieces curated from around the globe are a lot more interesting and tell the world you blaze your own trail.

VICI (Designer based in LA. Inspired by LA culture)

FALL in Love with The Latest Must Haves From VICI. VICI carries on-point pieces for the modern fashionista that are always leading the trend, well-made AND affordable!

Joriki - Yoga brand (Guatemala legging inspired by Guatemala) Outfit Guatemala legging and oversized drape back tank.

Not only does Joriki make stylish, quality leisurewear, they are also making some serious positive change for school children in Guatemala! How you ask?? For every item purchased a percentage of each sale goes towards building schools in Guatemala!

Corc Yoga

Strike the perfect pose with Corc Yoga Mats. Crafted from 100% organic cork gently harvested in Portugal, these earth-conscious, chemical-free mats combine raw beauty with comfort. Every time you use your Corc Yoga Mat you’re working to improve your mind, body and health. Each purchase is also helping others find their balance because the company donates a portion of its sales to organizations working to solve the mental health crisis in Portugal.

Ecuadane

These high-quality, beautiful blankets made of a blend of alpaca and synthetic materials are functional works of art. They’ll keep you warm on chilly nights and give your room style that speaks volumes about the person you are. Hand-crafted by artisans in Ecuador, Ecuadane blankets celebrate the customs and traditions of Ecuadorian villagers. Each purchase helps support the craftsmen and their families.

Joya

*Luxurious, fashion forward, affordable jewelry line inspired by the beauty, colors and textures from around the world

*women-owned; by women for women

Vines Islandwear

Rock your school’s colors in Vines Islandwear sandals! Female founders Liz and Michelle launched the Vines Islandwear Original collection in 2018 and are already creating a buzz! Vines are hand assembled with care by the Vines team in Leon, Mexico, and each sole is made with a blend of recycled tire rubber infused with a light tropical coconut smell to bring the island to your feet, wherever you may roam!