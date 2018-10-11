Man Fatally Shot, Woman in Custody Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit in Huntington Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit led to an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach early Thursday morning.

The incident began about 12:30 a.m. when officers located the stolen vehicle, Huntington Beach Police Department Officer Angela Bennett said.

The vehicle fled from police, who followed it until the pursuit came to an end near the intersection of 12th Street and Palm Avenue.

Two people, a man and a woman, exited the vehicle and ran from officers, Bennett said.

The woman was eventually taken into custody but the man ended up being shot at by officers, Bennett said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

It was unclear what led to officers opening fire but a gun was recovered at the scene, Bennett said.

No officers were injured in the incident.