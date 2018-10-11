Man in Custody After Allegedly Trying to Sexually Assault Underage Girl in Long Beach

A man accused of trying to sexually assault an underage girl in Long Beach early Thursday evening has been taken into custody, local police told KTLA.

Just after 5 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the area of Orange Avenue and 20th Street after getting a call about some “unknown trouble,” Long Beach police spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said in an email.

Police determined a man tried to sexually assault a girl after arriving to the area, located near Mary Butler Elementary School and Long Beach City College, according to Chavarria.

He had been detained by bystanders until officers arrived and was later taken into police custody, Chavarria said.

The girl has only been described as a juvenile and her age has not been released by police.

A woman had called KTLA in regards to the incident prior to police issuing a statement. She said children between 5- and 6-years-old were practicing as part of a flag football team when a man came over and approached the girl.

She said the man took off his clothes and tried to take off the girl’s clothes before the team’s coaches chased after him.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released by police.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.