Man Sentenced for 1988 Murder of Jewelry Salesman in Pasadena

A man received a prison sentence of 32 years to life Thursday for the fatal shooting of a jewelry salesman at a Pasadena gas station more than 30 years ago.

A jury convicted Albert Ahmad Clark, 56, of Los Angeles last November of first-degree murder for the Feb. 27, 1988, killing of 39-year-old Leroy Galloway, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. The jury also found true the special allegation that Clark personally used a handgun.

The deadly shooting took place at a gas station at Lake Avenue and Orange Grove Boulevard.

Galloway was selling jewelry out of his van when Clark shot him multiple times, prosecutors said.

Clark was initially arrested in connection with the killing shortly after it occurred, according to the statement. But the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence because of limitations on forensic science at the time.

But Pasadena Police Department detectives took another look at the case in 2013 as they were combing through unsolved cases, officials said.

They found “items of evidence that were suitable for modern forensic analysis,” the statement said.

Police re-arrested Clark in connection with the killing in December of 2015. He was 25 years old at the time of the shooting.

Prosecutors said Clark had been a customer of Galloway in the past and had contacted him several times in the weeks leading up the the killing, including the day before.