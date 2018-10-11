Man Who Stole Trailer From Evacuated Family During Deadly NorCal Wildfire Is Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

A man who stole a trailer from a family fleeing a devastating Northern California wildfire has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Shasta County district attorney’s office says 20-year-old David Fuentes was sentenced Wednesday for burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle, looting and probation violation.

Authorities say in August, Fuentes stole a travel trailer belonging to Megan and Zach Bonnin of Shasta and their three children. The family had packed it with photos, a child’s treasured baseball jersey and other sentimental items after evacuating in late July because of the Carr Fire.

The trailer was stolen from a family friend’s property and later found in some woods.

Investigators later recovered stolen items, including children’s’ artwork.

The Bonnin home survived the fire, which killed eight people and destroyed nearly 1,100 homes.