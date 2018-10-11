Rancho Cucamonga Sex Offender Arrested Following Child Pornography Bust

Fontana police investigators arrested a 70-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man who is already a registered sex offender Wednesday on suspicion of possessing hundreds of pieces of child pornography depicting young victims, authorities said.

William Rado Dane has been booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to Fontana Police Department officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

Prior to the arrest, detectives from the Fontana police Internet Crimes Against Children task force determined Dane had been advertising to distribute pornographic images of young children over the internet from his home, police said in a written statement. Investigators also found that Dane was a registered sex offender due to a prior conviction.

Police took him into custody without a struggle at his home on Wednesday, police said. Several computers and electronic storage devices were seized as evidence.

“A preliminary forensic search of the items revealed several hundred child pornographic video and images which contained prepubescent children,” the police statement said.

Dane’s bail has been set at $100,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Friday in the Rancho Cucamonga branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.