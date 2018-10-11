Retro Sporty Activewear Line With Denise and Katie Austin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Certified trainer, health coach, author, blogger, model and daughter of fitness icon Denise Austin, Katie Austin joined us live to show off looks from her new Retro line developed by KATIE inspired by her mom Denise. The retro sporty line has an 80’s aerobics vibe with a modern athletic twist. Katie also talked about her new fitness guide “The Busy Girl’s Guide: 5 Weeks to Fit for Girls Who Hustle."

