Emmy winning TV host and lifestyle expert Sandra Lee joined us live to talk about The HBO documentary film RX: Early Detection, a Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee. Stunned when an annual mammogram delivered a diagnosis of breast cancer, Sandra Lee embarked on a challenging voyage through treatment and recovery. The documentary is available on HBO on Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners and streaming platforms.

For more info on Sandra, you can also go to her website.