× Santa Ana Teacher’s Aide Facing Multiple Child Sex Charges; Police Say There May Be More Victims

Investigators are seeking potential additional victims in a case involving a Santa Ana teacher’s aide facing multiple child sex charges.

Eddy Bustamante Infante, 23, is charged with four counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, and sexual assault of a child age 10 or younger.

Infante worked as a teacher’s aide at Greenville Elementary School in Santa Ana since 2015, according to Santa Ana police.

Infante was arrested at his home on Oct. 5 after three female individuals reported being sexually abused by Infante. He was booked on $1,000,000 bail, the agency said.

A 12-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by Infante during an after school program when she was 10 years old, according to police. The girl did not report the incident at the time. Another girl, age 8 at the time, also reported being abused while under Infante’s care in the after-school program.

After being released on bond, Infante was re-arrested on Oct. 10 after an additional victim, age 9 at the time of the alleged abuse, came forward with allegations.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urge anyone with information to contact SAPD Detective Jessica Guidry at 714-245-8530, or Orange County District Attorney’s Office Supervising Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714-347-8794.