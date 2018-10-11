The News Director’s Office: Lynette Romero, KTLA 5 Morning News Anchor

Lynette Romero joined KTLA in 1999 after spending 10 years at KUSA-TV in Denver. A Colorado native, Lynette shares how she made California her home. She shares her enthusiasm for connecting with viewers, the experience of reporting from the Vatican during the election of Pope Francis, and opens up about her involvement in a frightening helicopter crash in Colorado.

