1 Killed When Gunmen Fire Into Crowd of People in South L.A.

One man was killed when several people exited a vehicle in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning and opened fire into a crowd of people.

The shooting was reported about 12:33 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators were told that two vehicles, described only as dark in color, stopped at the location and three to four people with guns exited.

The gunmen then opened fire toward a small crowd of people, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

A man who had been struck began running northbound but collapsed near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 93rd Street.

The victim, described only as a black male adult, died at the scene.

The shooters then got back into their vehicle and fled southbound on Vermont Avenue, westbound on 94th Street and out of view.

Investigators are searching for others who may have been injured in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.